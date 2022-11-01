The annual “Hometown Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting” is scheduled for November 19.
The parade will step off at 3 p.m., making its way through downtown New Castle. This year’s grand marshall will be NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who returns to his hometown to be recognized as a "hometown hero."
Pre- and post-parade entertainment will be found along East Washington Street, both outside and inside some established and pop-up locations.
The day’s festivities will conclude with the annual tree lighting on Kennedy Square, with entertainment starting at 5 p.m.and the lighting of the tree featuring Pyrotecnico.
Registration is now open for anyone who would like to participate in the parade procession. Participation is free, but pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.NewCastlePA.org. The deadline to submit an application to be in the parade is Nov. 111. Online registration is preferred, but if you don’t have internet access or have questions, you can call (724) 510-1410.
The holiday festivities are once again being coordinated by New Visions for Lawrence County, in partnership with Feola Entertainment and the City of New Castle.
More event details can be found on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/hometownholidaysandsummerconcertslive
