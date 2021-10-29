Lawrence County’s race for register of wills and recorder of deeds traditionally has been quiet and in the background, as Janet L. Kalajainen held the post uncontested for 27 years.
Kalajainen is retiring at the end of this year, and two impassioned candidates are vying to fill her position in Tuesday’s general election.
Competing for the seat are Tammy R. Crawford, Republican, currently the chief deputy of recorder of wills, who has been working in that office for many years, in most levels and aspects of that office, and Andrew W. Henley, Democrat, who holds a master’s degree and has gained a foothold inside the courthouse by working as an intern in the commissioners office, attending various county meetings, and doing public service and speaking engagements in the county for historical and educational groups.
Both candidates won their respective party nominations in the May primary election.
While other county seats also are up for election this year, the register and recorder’s race is the only one with a contest. The races for sheriff, controller and district attorney are uncontested.
Incumbent Joshua D. Lamancusa is running as the only candidate for district attorney. He has held his position for 12 years without opposition and is seeking a fourth, 4-year term.
Sheriff Perry L. Quahliero has been in his position for 16 years and is seeking his fifth 4-year term of office.
David J. Prestopine, a Republican, is new to the political arena, is pursuing his first 4-year term as county controller. He was nominated for the position by the Republican party. Prestopine for many years was deputy controller to Controller David Gettings, who retired Aug. 2. Since Gettings’ retirement, Prestopine has been serving as interim controller.
The Democratic party did not nominate a candidate to oppose him.
In the register and recorders race, Henley, 26, he has been an intern in the county commissioners office and assisted with the county’s website.
An Edinburg resident, Henley holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in computer information science from Westminster College. He holds a Master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh. While at Pitt, he studied intellectual property law.
He is founder and president of Pleasant Hill Historians LLC, a research consulting firm specializing in property and family histories, and has been an active member of the Lawrence County Historical Society since 2008, and sits on its board of directors.
His work with the historical society began in 2008 and includes his giving presentations to youths and community groups.
He also has done extensive historical research at Quaker Falls, the newly dedicated county-owned park, and has been instrumental in creating historical signs for the property under a project overseen by the county commissioners and the Lawrence County planning department.
He sees the register and recorder’s position as “the perfect opportunity to use my education further.”
Henley lives on an eligible Bicentennial Farm in Mahoning Township, where his family has resided since 1808.
Crawford has been an employee in the register and recorders office for 27 years and is chief deputy for the register of wills. She claimed longtime experience as her platform for running for the office when Kalajainen, her supervisor who hired her 27 years ago, announced that she wasn’t running again.
Crawford started in that office as a microfilm clerk, then became office secretary, then advanced to the position of deputy for the recorder of deeds. She currently is the chief deputy for the recorder of wills.
A lifelong county resident, Crawford is a Laurel High School graduate.
She and her husband, Jack, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, reside in Slippery Rock Township and they have two sons, Cody and Brady.
Crawford said she decided to run for the top position in her office when Kalajainen notified her of her retirement and approached her and asked her to consider it.
“The office is run well, and if I win, I want to provide a seamless transition for the taxpayers,” Crawford said, emphasizing, “I believe you have to have experience for this position.”
People who go into the office for the register of wills and probate need to see someone who knows the laws and legalities, she pointed out.
She believes she deserves to win the position because “I feel like I’ve earned it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.