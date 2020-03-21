The Lawrence County Register and Recorder’s Office is making efforts to accommodate the deed recordings for property acquisitions during the courthouse shutdown.
The Lawrence County Government Center, including the courthouse and other related buildings, were closed to public access effective Friday. Commissioner Morgan Boyd said that all departments are continiuing to opreate with skeleton staffing. About 30 percent of the county government workforce, which is about 120 employees, he said.
The courthouse was required to close the public by an order of the state Supreme Court and the governor's office.
"We will do our best to process necessary documents in a timely manner with a skeletal staff via e-recording and documents sent by mail," Janet L. Kalajainen, register and recorder. Her office also has a drop-box inside the main courthouse foyer. Anyone using the drop box should enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope for return of documents and receipt. No cash will be accepted. The drop box is available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Deed searches may be done on online at: https://countyfusion.1.kofiletech.us/countyweb/login.docountyname=Lawrence, or by visiting the county website at www.co.lawrence.pa.us, and clicking on "Government," then Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds, and online services.
For E-recording the office has partnered with E-recording systems to record documents electronically. E-recording is simple, secure and can be done from home or office.
Please go to one of these websites to sign in and receive help, support and training:
•Simplifile: www.simplifile.com
•CSC: www.erecording.com
•ePN: www.goepn.com
The Pennsylvania Department of State has extended all notary deadlines by operation of law to the next business day for recorder’s offices that are closed.
For register of wills, people must call for appointments for emergency probate, which will be made via video conferencing.
Filing of inheritance tax returns, inheritance tax payments and related documents can be mailed or put in the drop box inside the courthouse foyer. Postmarked dates will be honored.
The state Department of Revenue is making system modifications that will not attach penalties for payments received late while the office is closed. If using the drop box, please include the date of deposit and a self-addressed stamped envelope. No cash will be accepted.
The Register of Wills index search is at https://countyfusion1.kofiletech.us/countyweb/login.do?countyname=lawrenceWills.
Anyone with questions may contact Kalajainen at (724) 656-2128 or by email at jkalajainen@co.lawrence.pa.us;
or Tammy Crawford, chief deputy register of wills at (724) 656-2159 or tcrawford@co.lawrence.pa.us.
The office mailing address is: Register and Recorder, 430 Court Street, New Castle, PA 16101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.