Representatives from the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance and their new president came to Lawrence County on Thursday to get a look at the community — and to discuss possibilities for its, and the region’s, future.
Mark Anthony Thomas, who has been on the job since mid-July, said his second visit to the area will not be his last.
“This will be a continuing conversation,” Thomas said.
The success of the alliance’s efforts to bring more business investment into the region rests on the relationships it can form and the attention it can attract, he added.
Thomas spoke at a luncheon with community and business leaders at The Crane Room. His tour was organized and led by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp.
He said one of his first requests was a map that included all of the alliance’s 10 counties.
His goal is not just to visit each one, but to get to know the leadership, the economic development professionals and other key players in each community.
By learning the assets, the challenges and the marketing points for each county, Thomas said the alliance can build a regional portfolio and pitch that will be very attractive to potential investors.
“If we can get it right, the rest of the country will take notice,” he said.
Lawrence County Commissioner Steve Craig welcomed Thomas to Lawrence County and said he and other leaders are ready to champion the broader focus the alliance targets.
He added that the result will benefit all 10 counties.
“We have to be players and partners in that greater regional equation,” he said. “Together we can do great things.”
He added that and his fellow commissioners have been active in many regional partnerships and discussions — with the goal of improving Lawrence County’s fortunes.
Thomas said the alliance will be gathering information on the growth sectors and what those companies are looking for as well as how sites across the alliance’s 10-country region are prepared or can prepare to capitalize on the opportunities.
A new digital footprint, as well as a marketing strategy that focuses on the region as a whole, will help the alliance attract and take advantage of opportunities in the innovation economy and the growth in manufacturing, he said.
Also there to tour the county and to listen to Thomas’ plans for the PRA was Don Schjeldahl, a site location consultant who has decades of experiences helping companies find places to expand their businesses.
Schjeldahl said the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance has a very good reputation nationally and internationally and can help Lawrence County position itself to take advantage of the what is coming in the future.
And, he added, Lawrence County has assets that could align with those opportunities — and that PRA could be the connection that the county needs to help attract the interest of potential investors from all over the world.
Thomas and Schjedahl emphasized that the search for talent is a critical factor in economic development and that the connection of both efforts makes the pitch even more attractive to a company looking for a new location.
Training a workforce that has the skills for the jobs a community wants to attract is Job 1.
“Everyone around the country is dealing with talent issues,” Thomas said.
Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp. chief executive officer Alex McCoy said his organization is focused on starting conversations about the next steps with local government leaders and businesspeople.
The goal, he said, is to get the communities within Lawrence County to see the future as a regional effort — and to get them talking with one another and economic development officials about the possibilities for growth. A meeting is planned for mid-November.
McCoy added that he and his staff are looking for available large acreage sites and other buildings or properties that might be coming available in the region.
All of that information, plus the regional focus the chamber’s Forward Lawrence initiative hopes to encourage, is what will give the county the portfolio it needs to get the attention of potential investors.
“It is hard when customers come out and you don’t have anything on your shelf to show them,” he said.
McCoy encouraged all local leaders to take part in the meetings.
“We want to hear what you have to say,” he said.
