Gas prices are up another four cents in western Pennsylvania this week as pump prices continue to increase nationwide.
Pump prices rose again this past week due primarily to the continued high cost of crude oil, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average for a gallon of gas in the region is $4.39, while the average in New Castle stayed level at $4.29.
The national average is up seven cents to $4.32, up 13 cents and a penny less than the record set in March.
The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110. With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline.
Gas prices also trend higher this time of the year as refineries make the switch to summer-blend gasoline which is more expensive to make.
