Region prices up as national average hits 6-year high

Gas prices in the region are up again this week as the national average hit a six-year high at the pump.
Western Pennsylvania prices on average increased six cents to $3.15 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price this week last year was $2.26.
The average price for a gallon in New Castle is $3.13.
On the national front, the average is $3.04. Experts expect the prices to flirt with $3 a gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but last week's Colonial Pipeline shutdown caused prices to spike ahead of the holiday. On the week, the national average jumped eight cents. States like Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — where the gasoline supply was strained due to the pipeline shutdown — saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days. With the pipeline back in operation and supply being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.
AAA forecasts 34 million Americans to take a road trip 50 miles or more from home from May 27 to May 31 to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That's a 52 percent increase compared to last summer, but nearly nine percent below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Regardless, motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014.
