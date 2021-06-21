Gas prices in western Pennsylvania are down a penny this week to $3.24 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
In New Castle, the average price for a gallon stayed at $3.22, the second-lowest in the region behind Altoona at $3.15. Last year at this time, the average price was $2.44 in the region.
Increasing gasoline stock levels have helped to keep prices mostly stable across the country. On the week, 40 state gas price averages held steady or saw fluctuation of only one to two cents. This helped the national average decrease by a penny since last Monday, down to $3.07 today.
Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks. During this same period, the national gas price average has only increased four cents.
Last week, the price of crude oil increased to $72 per barrel, but decreased by $2 per barrel at Friday’s close. If crude prices trend at this or a lower price point for a sustained period, that would help to minimize jumps at the pump through the end of this month.
Today’s national gas price average is more expensive on the month (up 3 cents) and the year (up 95 cents).
