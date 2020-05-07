Anyone who purchased a ticket for the Bessemer-Mohawk Rotary Club’s March 29 pasta dinner is able to get the money refunded.
The event was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions. Those who bought tickets may get a refund by presenting them to the Rotarian from whom the tickets were purchased. The actual tickets must be turned in to get the refund.
For questions, call Sandy Chandler at (724) 667-9310.
