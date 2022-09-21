The Ellwood City Fire Department will host a town hall meeting regarding a tax referendum question borough residents will answer on the Nov. 8 election.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday at the firehall at 411 6th St.
The town hall will inform and answer questions regarding the tax referendum question on the ballot for borough residents on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
This question is: Would you accept a new one mill tax in order to pay for advanced life support services?
If passed, the fire department would be able to hire a 24/7 licensed paramedic position to the force.
