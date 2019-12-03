Reel Holidays Seasonal movies coming to Historic Warner Theatre

Holiday movies for the whole family are being offered free of charge this season through the Holiday Film Series at the Warner Theatre.
Jerry Kern, president of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum in the Riverplex at 11 S. Mill St. said a variety of holiday movies are being offered in the first three weeks of December through a partnership with the New Castle Public Library. The times and dates, he said, were determined by the availability of museum staff who can operate the equipment needed to show movies.
"We work with volunteers so we need people willing to make a commitment," Kern said.
He noted this is the third year the theatre has offered Christmas movies for the community.
"We're offering something for everyone including The Sound of Music as a family film that all can enjoy," Kern said.
He adds that the public can enjoy the new theater seats installed last spring. The facility can accommodate 39 in the Cascade and 36 in the slightly smaller Bijou.
The films will be shown at noon and 7 p.m. on various nights, Kern said. He also said he is glad some of his volunteers will be available for evening shows.
"We need more things to do downtown," he said. "We'll keep going for as long as we can but we need people to join us to keep things going."
Kern said he is looking forward to entertaining about 80 Pre-K students, ages 3 to 5, from the New Castle Area School District.
"They're planning a Day on the Town," he said.
Kern said details are not yet firm, but plans include bringing the children downtown to visit the public library, have lunch, ice skate and enjoy hot chocolate on Dec. 16. Then, the students will get to see a movie at the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre.
"This is something different for us," he said. "We've never entertained a group that young."
Kern said he anticipates the students will be divided into four groups and rotate in and out of the various locations.
"We're planning on showing them Frosty the Snowman which is 25 minutes long and probably as long as a group that young will tolerate," he said.
The Holiday Movie schedule includes:
•Dec. 5 at noon — Home Alone.
•Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. — Home Alone.
•Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. — White Christmas.
•Dec. 12 at noon — Frosty the Snowman and Charlie Brown Christmas.
•Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. — It's a Wonderful Life.
•Dec. 14 at noon and 7 p.m. — Sound of Music.
•Dec. 19 at noon — A Christmas Story.
•Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. — Scrooge with Albert Finney as Scrooge.
•Dec. 21 at noon and 7 p.m. — Elf.
