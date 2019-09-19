Reef: 'I don't want anyone to suffer and go through what I've been through'

Ellwood City resident Billie Jo Reef has a strong message for anyone using drugs, or thinking about using drugs.
“Don’t do it,” the recovering addict said yesterday at the Department of Health office during the state’s free Naloxone giveaway. “Stay away from drugs. People who are offering drugs are not your friends. They want to take you down with them.
“I don’t want anyone to suffer and go through what I’ve been through,” Reef said. “I should be dead right now.
“I want people to know -- drugs are not worth it. Our parents are preachers, they did things back in their day. It doesn’t compare to today. I don’t even want to think about the generation my grandchildren are in right now.”
FREE NALOXONE GIVEAWAY
As part of Get Help Now Week, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration set yesterday and Sept. 24 as days to give free Naloxone to residents to help battle the opioid epidemic.
Reef, along with her family, made the trip to New Castle to learn more about the drug-reversing nasal spray that can be administered to someone who has overdosed on opioids.
She said she wanted her family to learn about how to help someone.
“I love it,” Reef said. “I think they should do it more. I talked to my mom and my aunt. They didn’t want to come. I stuck to my word -- I wanted to get here.”
She also said she is happy that drug companies are being held accountable to mass producing opioids and thinks they should be charged.
GOING DOWN THE DRUG PATH
Reef started using drugs when she was 19 years old, and over time, her habit escalated.
“I am here because I started out snorting cocaine,” Reef said. “That led on to more drugs. I tried crystal meth. I tried acid. I tried, pretty much, all of it.”
Her drug of choice was crack.
Reef said her drug habit became so expensive that she was forced to make and sell drugs to support the habit.
“I had a very expensive habit a day,” Reef said. “So I had to get into something where I had to learn how to sell and make it and pay for my own habit.
“I was smoking so much it wasn’t getting me high. I needed to get high. So, I started to dabble in heroin.”
Reef said she tried hard to not let her drug habit get out of control.
“Then it got to the point -- two times -- I was forced to do the drug by dealers,” Reef said. “I don’t remember it. The last time (it happened) I woke up at Beaver Valley Medical, and they told me I was a three-time Narcan patient. I was gone. I went to rehab.
“I had a slip up since then, but it was not on heroin. It was on crack.”
Reef also used heroin.
“Heroin, you can only try,” she said. “You think you can control it. You can say, ‘I’m gonna do two stamp bags today.’ It starts to add up, because it doesn’t help you get sick.”
At the height of her drug use, Reef was spending more than $500 a day on crack.
“My drug addiction started in New Castle,” she said. “I ran the streets of South Side for years. It got out of control, and my husband stuck beside me the whole time. He said, ‘Let’s pack it up and let’s go.’”
The couple then moved to Ellwood City to start anew.
“I was clean for eight years,” Reef said. “I was fine. Then things started happening in our marriage, and I was dealing with depression and PTSD.”
VIVITROL AND STAYING CLEAN
Reef said part of her drug rehabilitation treatment involves Vivitrol, a monthly injection that blocks the effects of narcotics.
“I have been on Vivitrol for over a year,” she said. “But, I had a two-month span where I went off of it -- I relapsed. Crack was always my fallback. It was my favorite. I had a love for crack. That never changed.”
Reef has a therapist and a family-support system to help keep her centered.
“Staying clean, working on getting my grandchildren back in my life,” Reef said of her goals for a sober life. “My son has let me back in their lives, and then I disappear. My granddaughter, it is just crushing her. She is 5 years old, and she doesn’t understand grandma keeps leaving her.
“I do Vivitrol once a month. I have a therapist and I talk to her twice a week. This time it is so much different. I haven’t had urges. Prior times, I’m not going to say I’ve had urges, I’ve had to take the back-up pill.”
