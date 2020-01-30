The Reed Road Culvert Crossing in North Beaver Township was reopened to traffic Wednesday.
The culvert is owned by North Beaver Township and crosses an unnamed tributary to Hickory Run.
Replacement of the bridge started Jan. 14.
The prime contractor was North Beaver Contracting LLC, from New Castle.
The project cost was about $90,000.
