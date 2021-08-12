A rededication of a new Cascade Park monument will occur Saturday morning.
The Agent Orange Dog Tag Tree, located between the train station and carousel house, will be rededicated at 10 a.m. Saturday. A patriotic prelude with music from Dave Gettings and Doug McIltrot, the presentation of colors, national anthem, 21-volley salute and speakers are scheduled to attend.
Hugh Coryea, the monument’s curator, created the tree to honor veterans who had been affected by Agent Orange after seeing a similar tree while visiting Mississippi with his father a few years ago. The project has received monetary and service donations in order to be completed.
Agent Orange was a chemical herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War in order to remove leaves and other foliage that gave enemy fighters cover. There are 14 diseases associated with exposure, including leukemia and Parkinson’s disease. Approximately two million veterans worldwide have died from exposure.
An original dedication of the tree occurred in last August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.