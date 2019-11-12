Red Kettle campaign to kick off Nov. 25

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign will begin in New Castle on Nov. 25 and continue until Dec. 23.
This year's short season, just four weeks in length, adds an extra level of stress to the already hectic Christmas season for Lt. Matt Stacy of the New Castle post of the Salvation Army.
"This is our biggest fundraising event of the year," Stacy said. "We count on this campaign to raise money for our operating budget for the full year."
He said about one-third of his annual budget comes from the red kettles
Last year, the campaign raised $55,000. He said he hopes to match or exceed that figure this year.
"We'll be kicking this campaign off on Light-Up Night, Nov. 23," Stacy said. "We'll start the Red Kettle Campaign in earnest on Nov. 25."
Stacy said kettles will be placed at Walmart, the Giant Eagle supermarkets on Wilmington Road and Butler Road and Sparkle in Westgate Plaza in Union Township. He said he may line up more sites if he has volunteers to work them.
"We are looking for volunteers big time this year," he said. "With so little time this year to reach our goal, every hour someone stands at a kettle counts. The money raised through the kettles goes to everything we do here."
In most years, he said, he has six to eight weeks to conduct the campaign.
The red kettle campaign, he said, pays for all local programs, including children's programs, arts and music programs including guitar classes, small group adult programs including men's and women's ministries, disaster services, aid to families, Bible study and worship services. Other programs include visitation, homemaker services and special events from the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner and service to all of the programs and services provided during the Christmas season, including the Christmas distributions.
Stacy said Christmas Assistance sign-ups for children and families have already been held and the staff is sifting through paperwork now.
"We want to be sure that families have the opportunity to participate so everyone has a happy, healthy and warm holiday season," he said.
In 2018, Stacy said, Christmas distributions were made to more than 600 individuals, including children and included Christmas dinner, toys, gifts, coats, and hats and gloves for children.
To add interest and competition to this year's campaign, Stacy invites schools, businesses, elected officials, fire and police departments and local celebrities to sign up to ring the bell for an hour or two and see who raises the most contributions. He said the New Castle Rotary Club generally helps every year.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call the New Castle Salvation Army Corps on Grant Street at (724) 652-7921 or to message Stacy on Facebook.
