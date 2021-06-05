What's in a name?
Potato, poh-tot-to. Tomato, tom-ought-oh.
If you're a fan of New Castle High athletics, you no doubt have heard the back-and-forth over the team's nickname. It came up several times Wednesday night during the WPIAL Class 4A baseball championship game broadcast against Montour.
The announcers were confused. Football seems to use Red Hurricanes, basketball uses Red Hurricane. Why is one name on the wall and the other one on the floor at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House?
When I started at The News, one of the first things then-managing editor Bob Vosburg stressed to me was that no matter what anyone ever told me, the name is Red Hurricane. When I was named sports editor, he reminded me again. When he retired, he told me one last time: This IS going to come up. Know the answer. And so I logged it in my brain until the end of time.
Bob showed me a 1932 New Castle News story about a football player streaking down the field, like a "Red Hurricane," as described by former sports editor Charles "Bugs" Walther, and the name immediately stuck for the then nickname-less New Castle team. Bob talks about it in two of his books.
The school has changed it over the years and it sometimes is printed Red Hurricanes on shirts and other garb. Same as the Golden Tornado from Butler High being correct. In New Castle's case, 'Canes fits better on a shirt, so that is what is often used.
My guess is that the Hurricane-to-Hurricanes switch originally was made due to oversight. In fact, former New Castle athletic director Angelo Fornataro called after Wednesday's broadcast to reiterate that the New Castle News is using it correctly. It is the traditionalist approach, also shared by basketball coach Ralph Blundo, who took the evidence to the school board's athletic committee several years ago. It would be like taking the ivy away from the outfield walls at Wrigley Field in Chicago just because.
In the big scheme of things, the New Castle baseball team put itself in a position to be a subject of discussion with its incredible season. We respect whatever nickname anyone wants to use. We will continue to use the correct one and hope you can respect us for continuing to use the team's "given" name. So whether they are the Red Hurricane or Red Hurricanes to you, they are winners.
And that's what really matters.
Kayleen Cubbal is the sports editor of the New Castle News.
