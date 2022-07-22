The controversy continues.
Are the New Castle Area School District sports teams called the Red Hurricane or Red Hurricanes?
Disagreement over the singular versus plural reared its head during recent Taggart Stadium field renovations, when the decorative touches on the football field were supposed to say “New Castle” in large letters in the south end zone, and “Hurricanes” in the north end zone, as per the architectural drawing of the plans by Eckles Architecture and Engineering.
But school board President Gary Schooley, who coached New Castle to the 1998 Class 4A WPIAL championship, brought it up at a board athletic committee meeting Monday before the lettering was laid that, technically, there should be no “s” at the end.
There was no board vote on the matter, but as a result of that discussion, he directed the letters went onto the field sans the “s.”
The elimination of the “s” on the field has stuck in the craw of Sam Flora, the district’s athletic director of 24 years. Flora expressed his displeasure at the decision, saying he strongly believes the “s” should be on the field as per the original plans — and as the team name.
Someone had created a makeshift “s” using red football blocking pads on the end of “Hurricane” to pluralize it on the field. The dummies were there Thursday morning during football practice, but were removed in the afternoon.
A banter on Facebook about the plurality issue has drawn widespread comments.
Flora, a district employee for 42 years and formerly its athletic trainer, in a text message to the New Castle News said Thursday that “Hurricanes” is the plural of Hurricane.
“When we take the fields or courts, we become the Hurricanes,” he said. “I’m using the proper way to say it, and many will say the same thing.”
A 1932 New Castle News story by former sports editor Charles “Bugs” Walther described a football player streaking down the field like a “Red Hurricane,” and the name immediately stuck for the then nickname-less New Castle team. The News continues to refer to the district’s sports teams as the Red Hurricane.
Flora said there is another reference to the team in a 1932 book as the Red Hurricanes. The previous turf field at Taggart Stadium had “Hurricanes” in an end zone.
“For 16 years, the old field said ‘Hurricanes,’” he pointed out, noting the plurality elsewhere in the stadium and in many other places in the district, including its website.
“I’m not going by any news articles or anything else,” Flora continued. “I’ll never dispute I’m a Hurricane. Yes, I was a Hurricane, but my team was the Red Hurricanes.
“We who believed this all these years are saddened that when you go to the stadium, it will read New Castle on the South end zone and Hurricane on the north end zone with no S,” he said. “I would just have appreciated being contacted about this change, so I at least had an opinion, because I am the athletic director. No one had a problem with the original specs saying ‘Hurricanes.’
“I know I have a lot of support and people who respect me and the Red Hurricanes family,” he said. “I’m tired of fighting it all these years.”
Schooley, contacted Thursday, said he will accept the blame from anyone saying he acted without board approval. He explained how the change transpired in the presence of most of the board members.
“Basically, when we first met with Eckles and reviewed the initial plans, it was an oversight on my part,” he said, because he believes the “S” should not be included at the end of Hurricane.
At the board’s athletic committee meeting Monday, because it had been brought to his attention before that “and I’ve always believed our nickname was the Red Hurricane — not Red Hurricanes — I made a comment to the committee that we should go with that. Nobody said anything in opposition so I told them to make the change.”
There was no board vote. Schooley said all but two of the board members were in attendance, but were mum about it.
“It’s been an ongoing controversy, and it has been consistently inconsistent,” Schooley said.
A walk around the field during football practice Thursday morning was an indicator of that inconsistency. Without the S on the field, the logo doesn’t jive with most of the other signage on and around the stadium and at The Rack workout center, all of which have “Red Hurricanes,” with the S.
The only other place without the S was at the bottom of the football scoreboard. The top of the scoreboard says, “New Castle Red Hurricanes,” but the bottom says, “New Castle Red Hurricane Football.”
Schooley said the removal of the S “was an attempt to say OK, let’s get it right.”
He admitted he should have conferred with Flora about it, but he didn’t because placing of the lettering was something the contractors were doing at that time.
“I was remiss in not consulting him first,” Schooley said, adding, “I know that he is adamantly on the side of Red Hurricanes.”
Schooley pointed out that at some point, the board may want to consider passing a resolution to affirm the district’s team name, one way or the other.
“I don’t know that the school ever officially adopted one or the other. But this (controversy) will continue, and even if we do a board resolution, there will be opposition,” he said.
He added that the decision “was not an attempt to create controversy, but I’ll own it. If anyone wants to place blame, they can do it toward me and I’ll own that.”
District business manager Joe Ambrosini, contacted Thursday, said the “S” letter was made for the field, but, it wasn’t put down, as per Schooley’s direction. He said there was no additional cost to the district to put it on or leave it off.
The school district has floated a $3 million bond issue for renovations to Taggart Stadium, and repairs to Flaherty Field and the George Washington Intermediate School varsity softball field.
The project has involved installation of new lighting, replacement of the turf and the repair and resurfacing of the track, all at Taggart. The stadium also is getting new home and visitor locker rooms, a renovated press box and new restrooms and a concession stand.
The lighting and field work is expected to be completed by the end of August when football season begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.