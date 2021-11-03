The American Red Cross is bringing its Sound the Alarm program back to Lawrence County.
On Saturday, volunteers will fan out across South New Castle Borough and a portion of Union Township to install up to three smoke alarms in residents’ homes at no cost.
Anyone wanting living in the target areas who wants to set up an appointment to receive the alarms should call (724) 480-3170 and leave their name, phone number and address.
Mark Blessel, American Red Cross home fire safety coordinator, estimated that there are about 300 homes in each of Saturday’s target areas, and volunteers aim to install one smoke alarm on each floor of homes who request them.
“This is a nationwide program, and we’ve probably done this in the city of New Castle at least five times over the past couple of years,” Blessel said. “The way the program works is the Red Cross has gotten donors to donate smoke alarms. These are the 10-year battery smoke alarms so that people don’t have to change them.”
The Red Cross, working in conjunction with Union Township and Shenango Area Fire District firefighters, puts out a call for volunteers, and those volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Union Township Firehall, where they will receive about 40 minutes of training on installation and safety measures to share with the residents of each home. The volunteers are broken up into three-member teams, and sent out to the homes who have asked to receive the alarms.
“What we do ahead of time, we canvass and go door to door in the target areas,” Blessel said. “In this one, we have two target areas. We’ve picked a number of streets in Union Township that we’ve gone through, and then the South New Castle (Borough) area.
“We picked those areas by talking to the fire chiefs and saying, ‘What’s a good area to go to?’ These are the primary targets but, honestly, if somebody calls from somewhere else, we’ll do everything we can to get to anybody who gives us a call.”
Residents in target areas should have received a doorknob flyer, describing the program and providing the number to call to make an appointment.
“In the ideal situation, I can just assign every team six, or eight or 10 homes, however many we need,” Blessel said. “If we haven’t had that many people call in, then we go door to door and knock on the door and see if people would like us to put the alarms in.”
The American Red Cross has been doing the Sound the Alarm program for around six years, Blessel said, but this will be the first time locally that volunteers have been going out to homes since the onset of the pandemic.
The Red Cross is asking for vaccinated volunteers only, he said, and volunteers will be wearing masks during installations. Residents will not be asked to wear a mask, but volunteers will provide them if resident wants one but does not have one.
“These smoke alarms are the 10-year battery ones, and if you went into Lowe’s and bought them, they’d be like $24 or $25 dollars apiece,” Blessel said. “So we’re giving them like a $75 value putting in three, and we’re actually doing the installs.
“We won’t leave the alarms if somebody says, ‘Just give me the alarms, I’ll put them in.’ As part of our program, we have to fill out documentation that we did put them in and account for them. The people who are donating the money for the alarms don’t want us handing them out and having them just sit on a shelf. We have to certify that we put them in.”
Sound the Alarm, Blessel said, has proven its value over and over.
“Since this program has been in place, they’ve documented nationally that we have saved over a thousand lives by having the smoke alarms installed in the homes,” he said. “It’s probably a lot more than that because these are only cases where the Red Cross was dispatched to a fire at the scene.
“If it was a home that we installed them in, they’d get the circumstances of the fire and evaluate whether we could make a claim on that or not. So over that time we’ve been able to document over a thousand lives.”
