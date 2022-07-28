In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent.
This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country.
The Red Cross needs donors to make an appointment now to give in August. As a thank you for helping, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
