The American Red Cross is reminding residents to test or replace smoke alarm batteries with daylight savings this weekend.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will be moved back an hour. It is during this time when the Red Cross encourages residents to test their smoke alarms.
The Red Cross advises residents to install smoke alarms on every floor of a home or business, including inside and outside sleeping areas and bedrooms, replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, practice a two-minute home fire escape plan, and include at least two ways to get out of each room and select a meeting spot a safe distance away from home.
If residents are unable to afford, or physically unable to install smoke alarms, they are asked to contact their local Red Cross station, which would be, in New Castle, (724) 652-7724.
