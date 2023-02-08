A remedy should soon be on the way for the loud explosion sounds coming from a South Side recycling plant.
Ben Weitsman of New Castle plans to buy and install a $2-million “pre-shredder” machine to its existing shredder, which should cut down on explosions by up to 99 percent, the company said at last week’s city planning commission meeting.
Anthony Paniccia, president and CEO of Delta Engineers Architects and Surveyors, said the pre-shredder works as a “pre-process” for the regular shredder, allowing recycling materials to pass through before it gets to the shredder, which allows for materials that may cause an explosion to harmlessly pass through, producing no explosion. Paniccia’s firm is working with Ben Weitsman on the installation.
Paniccia said before, while workers are supposed to check before materials go into the shredder, human error has occurred, leading to the explosion sounds.
“The issue with the noise will be minimized,” Paniccia said.
While Paniccia said the pre-shredder does not mean explosions won’t ever happen again, he said existing pre-shredders across the country have improved the efficiency and longevity of a shredder, and overall minimizes and mitigates any potential explosions.
“It should minimize or eliminate explosions moving forward,” Paniccia said.
The business at 526 S. Jefferson St. has been threatened with citations in the past for noise violations and given warnings by police, according to police Chief Bobby Salem.
Some of the loud explosions included a series of booms that shook houses throughout the city in April.
One shook city hall, caused damage to the New Castle Fire Department building and was loud enough to be heard as far away as Neshannock, Hickory and Slippery Rock townships.
Councilman David Ward, who lives in the South Side near the plant, said there were times where he heard explosion sounds back to back to back, which woke up his young son.
Solicitor Ted Saad said city officials, including Salem, previously met with plant officials to address the explosions. Ward said there was a good period where no explosions occurred, but said within the last couple weeks there have been a few explosions.
Administrator Chris Frye said he spoke to plant management last year when he was still mayor about the explosions.
He said getting the pre-shredder has been part of the plans to cut back on noise.
Saad added the company has also been penalizing those who send in machines or vehicles with gasoline or other flammable materials that caused the explosions. He said these initiatives and procedures have cut down on the number of explosions.
In addition, the company is also planning to conduct further training to employees, have a better list of policies in place and perform more screenings and audits.
The planning commission unanimously agreed to recommend city council approve a land development plan for the company. Council will vote on whether to approve the plan during a future meeting.
Once the plan is approved by council, and proper permitting is in place, Paniccia said it would take up to two months for delivery and installation.
The property is located in the M-2 heavy industrial zoning district.
The land development plan was also approved Wednesday by the Lawrence County planning commission during its monthly meeting.
County Deputy Director of Planning Allen Miller said the entire property is located within the floodplain and it should comply with the city’s floodplain management ordinance.
