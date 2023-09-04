People wearing purple flooded Riverwalk Park on Thursday night for the county’s annual International Overdose Awareness Day celebration and memorial.
Last year, 5,200 Pennsylvanians died from drug overdoses, 84 of whom were from Lawrence County.
Among the scores of people were various resources, including Lawrence County Recovery Coalition, which sponsored the event, multiple churches and outreach organizations.
There was upbeat music, contests, dancing, food and laughter between the heavy and heartfelt speeches.
Deldra Fornataro is an employee of Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol Commission. She said these events help reduce stigma and bring the community together.
In her address to the audience, she shared her experience with her father’s addiction.
“Often when an overdose happens, it is said that ‘it is just another addict,’ but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Fornataro said. “When they leave, they take a part of others with them. Lives are changed forever.”
Garrett Magazzine, 20, was laid to rest in February after he suffered from an overdose and spent nearly five months in an intensive care unit.
His mother, Lori Sager, has made it her mission to tell his story. Sager is part of Vision Ministries’ Just One program and developed an initiative in honor of Magazzine.
Sager created My Angel in Room 116 to recognize those who have lost their lives to overdoses and fentanyl poisoning.
“I promised him before he passed away I would tell his story,” she said. “There is no safe street drug.”
Coleen Crisci spoke to the crowd and shared the hardships she endured navigating the road to recovery, acknowledged her brother, who died from a heroin overdose in 2014 and celebrated that she will soon be 8 years clean.
“The stigma that we don’t recover is a lie. My brother’s overdose saved my life, and from that moment on, my family was forever changed,” she said.
Her father, Vaughn, then took the stage, voice full of emotion, sharing his struggles with addiction and the story of his children before declaring the people in recovery are his heroes.
“It’s a hard road. You have been through hell and back. Now you’ve seen the light and where you’re at today. Don’t ever take your life for granted,” he said.
The last speaker, Brittany Wooley, is also in long-term recovery and now works in hospice care. She spoke of her late fiance, whom she lost to drug use and called to end the stigma surrounding addicts.
“The ripple effect that (people in recovery) have is enormous. Stigma is everywhere. I am not ashamed that I am an addict in recovery,” Wooley said.
“We have to be the change we want to see in the world,” she said.
