About 20 local agencies that help people suffering from drug or alcohol addiction or other mental health issues were gathered all in one place Friday to let people know the network services available to them.
Purple balloons and decorations trimmed the drop-in center of Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol at 20 E. Washington St., and tables with giveaways, pamphlets and business cards were lined along the room for visitors to come in and take whatever they needed. There were coffee and doughnuts, and speakers into the afternoon hours.
The Recovery Resource Fair was the first of its kind locally, sponsored by Drug & Alcohol, to let people know in an upbeat and friendly way there is help for them to restart their lives. The event also marked the end of Recovery Month, which is the month of September.
Will Kucic of Mahoningtown was one of the visitors there with his 3-month-old daughter, Sophia. Kucic went through the Highland House recovery program a couple of years ago.
Highland House is a long-term residential program for men over 18 who are in recovery from drug and/or alcohol addictions.
“I managed to get my life in order and I got my house in Mahoningtown and had my baby girl on June 19,” Kucic said, cuddling Sophia. He and his girlfriend, who is Sophia’s mother, live together in his house.
Agencies participating or represented in the Recovery Resource Fair, in addition to Drug & Alcohol, were Human Services Center, Lawrence County Mental Health Development Services, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Lawrence County Drug treatment court, ARISE (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County), the Children’s Advocacy Center, New Castle Comprehensive Treatment Center, Freedom Healthcare Services, Positive Recovery Solutions which has a mobile Vivitrol service, Outpatient Addiction Recovery Services, Crossroads Treatment Center, Lawrence County Recovery Coalition, New Horizons Treatment Center, Discovery House and Primary Health Network.
“We’re trying to put a positive spin on recovery, and to let people know we have a big recovery community in Lawrence County,” explained Rebecca Abramson, director of Drug & Alcohol.
For someone looking for recovery services, Drug & Alcohol would be the first place they go, she said. The agency performs level of care assessments and makes referrals to other agencies, and can help clients with funding resources and provide other support services “to help people break down those barriers for long-term recovery,” Abramson explained.
In some cases, the agency also helps with groceries, clothing, “even a bed to sleep on,” she said.
For example, the agency runs Mildred Manor in Mahoningtown, a four-bed recovery house where women can go right from jail into recovery, Abramson explained. From there they become involved in the recovery community and in volunteering as a way to give back.
One woman in that program works as a volunteer at the Genesis House thrift store in Mahoningtown, she pointed out.
“We just wanted to open our doors and let people know we’re here,” Abramson said of the resource event, “and to get all of this information out to the community.”
