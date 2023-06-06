A record-shattering $11,500 was raised during the 28th Annual Used Book Sale at Northminster Church.
“We sold books like you wouldn't believe,” said Jean Reynolds, who co-chaired the Thursday through Saturday sale at the Wilmington Road church in Neshannock Township.
“It was the most fabulous sale we ever had,” Reynolds said. “We had over 34,000 books donated.”
The 2022 and 2021 sales raised $8,000 and $6,000, respectively, said Tom Kaufman, who serves on the mission committee, the beneficiary of the sale. COVID resulted in the sale's cancelation in 2020 and the 2019 event brought in $3,400.
“It's just a wonderful sale,” Kaufman said. “It's a community regional event. We get bookies who love to read, who come from quite a distance and not just dealers.”
During the first hour of this year's sale, 350 shoppers streamed through the doors.
“The parking lot was filled with cars,” Reynolds said. “We had dealers from I don't know where. It was a madhouse. We had four checkouts going.”
Top sellers included children's books and books by popular authors like James Patterson and John Grisham. Hardback books sold for $1 and paperbacks went for 25, 50 and 75 cents. Bibles were free.
“We had a lot of the hardback and paperback fiction and popular authors' (books) in a whole row across the stage,” Kaufman added. “They were mostly gone (by late Thursday) and the books across the stage were combined to a table in front of the stage.”
Reynolds co-chaired the event with her son, David, a former funeral director and cashier at Sheetz.
The sale was initially held at Third Presbyterian Church, which merged with Northminster when Third Presbyterian closed. Mabel Kocher, who died in 2015 at age 105, was the original organizer and asked Reynolds to take over the sale. Reynolds recruited her son's help.
Volunteers spent several months sorting books according to genre, including westerns, biographies, research, travel, animals, for children and more. They also accepted puzzles and DVDs.
By the close of day three, organizers sold the remaining 4,700 books to an Ohio book dealer for 3 cents each.
After Sunday's worship at the church, Reynolds celebrated her 90th birthday during a luncheon, also at the church. About 80 to 90 attended.
“My daughter sent invitations to my party and said we didn't want gifts, but people could make donations to the book sale,” said the former English teacher. “I got 40 to 50 cards. Half of them have money in them.”
