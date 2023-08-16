Derek Boak grew up a crop farmer and initially wanted nothing to do with his future wife’s goats.
That changed after Boak stepped in at the last minute to show a big old Billy goat for his wife during a Washington, D.C., competition. He did well and was hooked.
Derek and Grace Boak, who have a farm in the Grove City area, were among youth and adults who entered a record 171 goats in this year’s Lawrence County Fair, which runs through Saturday. The previous record was 115 set last year.
“I thought it was great,” said Sue McDanel, who with her husband, Rob, and daughter, Megan, oversaw Monday’s goat show, which included an open class and youth from 4-H and FFA. “It’s very exciting to see the industry growing and having that many exhibited in the fair.”
The McDanels got involved with goats when their daughter joined the 4-H Neat Kids Goat Club nearly 25 years ago. Today, Sue and Rob McDanel are leaders of the club, whose 27 members meet at Liberty Grange in Scott Township and at members’ farms.
“Everyone seems to be showing goats,” Sue McDanel said.
She believes the number of goats may increase a little bit more in the future.
“I think the way things are, I’m looking for it to continue to hold steady,” she said.
Fair officials ran out of barn space for this year’s goats and some share a building with the rabbits.
“I think it’s great to see the numbers,” noting in 2000, there were 40 to 50 goats at the fair.
McDanel said goats are very social animals and part of a growing industry in the United States.
“The meat has become more popular with different ethnic groups we have here,” she said. “We almost can’t keep up with the demand for goat meat.”
Goat milk is also one of the most consumed milks in the world.
“It’s used for babies with stomach issues and the goat milk is used to make fudge and soap,” she said.
Also, raising a goat is less costly than youth raising a steer or pig to show at the fair.
“It’s a nice project for younger kids,” McDanel said. “Most of the time you don’t have to worry about your kid getting hurt by a goat. You can feed a lot more goats than pigs or one cow.”
In addition, a larger animal requires more help from parents.
“The kids can take their project (goat) out on a halter or collar and teach them to lead, set up and stand without a lot of assistance,” she said.
While showing 11 dairy and meat goats on Monday, Boak lost track of the ribbons he and his wife won. In addition to the excitement of winning, the 27-year-old enjoys working with young competitors like Bobby Saunders of Portersville.
Saunders started showing goats about four years ago and brought five to this year’s fair. The 12-year-old likes raising goats because they are fun and entertaining.
“Some goats are so nice and others can be little poop-heads,” he said.
Saunders shows wether goats, which means they are castrated, and has raised some since birth. Taking care of his goats isn’t difficult.
“Sometimes you have one who wants to escape,” he said.
Later Tuesday night, the goat olympics took place in the hog arena. It involves youth taking goats through an obstacle course. The goat milk fudge auction followed. A goat dress-up contest will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, also in the hog arena. The goats will be sold during the 10 a.m. Junior Livestock Auction.
