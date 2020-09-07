There’s no one alive with first-hand knowledge of South New Castle Borough’s separation from Shenango Township.

After all, it was Dec. 5, 1900, when the area now known as South New Castle petitioned the court to become a borough, and April 1, 1901, when the court gave its consent.

The township itself was incorporated in 1796 as part of Beaver County. It became one of Lawrence County’s original townships when the county was created in 1849,

So what prompted South New Castle to go its own way?

“The story I was told,” Shenango Supervisor Al Burick III said, “was that the City of New Castle was annexing portions of town that had grown but were outside of the city, like Mahoningtown, Croton and the upper North HIll; they’d grown faster than the rest of the townships had.

“So they wanted to annex the hill where South New Castle Borough is now, but the residents decided to become a borough instead.”

Looking after itself unquestionably was on the mind of South New Castle at the dawn of the 20th century, but it may not have been the unwanted attention of a geopolitical paramour that led to its secession from Shenango Township.

According to the New Castle News of April 1, 1901 — the day on which the court approved South New Castle’s incorporation — “Those favoring the formation of the borough advanced, in support of the move, that at present little or none of the money raised for taxes in that section was applied upon improvements there, it being directed to the needs of other portions of the township.”

It’s possible both accounts have a basis in history.

According to the website of the Local Geohistory Project, three separate attempt to dissolve South New Castle Borough and merge it with the City of New Castle occurred in 1904, 1907-08 and 1910. Each attempt failed.

The website also notes that the area now known as South New Castle Borough mounted an attempt to withdraw from Shenango Township and incorporate as a borough in 1848-49, but that attempt failed.