A Youngstown man is in the Lawrence County jail after officers say they found bags of suspected cocaine and marijuana hanging from his backside.
New Castle police arrested Wayne Michael Kerns, 30, who was a passenger in a white Nissan they stopped around 1 a.m. Monday on Division Street at Mill Street after they saw it speeding west on Taylor Street into the city.
According to a criminal complaint, a police dog hit on drugs inside the car and the officer found particles of marijuana on the floor. The car was impounded and both the driver and Kerns were taken to the police station. The driver was later released.
Police in searching Kerns said that they saw plastic bags hanging from his buttocks. The bags contained 8.1 grams of crack cocaine that were individually packaged, and 2.9 grams of marijuana, the report said. They also confiscated a cell phone and $175 in cash from the two men.
Kerns is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who set his jail bond at $100,000.
