HARRISBURG — The Department of Homeland Security has postponed the enforcement date of the Real ID by a year in response to the coronavirus and the national emergency declaration.
The deadline is now Oct. 1, 2021.
PennDOT closed all driver and photo license centers on March 16 and paused Real ID issuance in the state out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public health. Centers will reopen no sooner than April 3. PennDOT also sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security requesting that the agency consider extending the Oct. 1, 2020, Real ID enforcement deadline.
Real ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes. A federally-acceptable form of identification (whether a Pennsylvania Real ID driver’s license or ID card, a valid U.S. passport/passport card, a military ID, etc.) must now be used on and after Oct. 1, 2021, as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building that requires a federally acceptable form of identification ID for access.
Real ID is optional in Pennsylvania. There is no requirement that any resident obtain a Real ID. PennDOT will continue to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs once issuance has resumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.