Reading under the lights: Literacy event aimed to get books in hands of children

An event modeled after a Mister Rogers-inspired reading strategy brought together neighbors from three counties to Wilmington High School.
The first Literacy Under the Lights event on Wednesday night was held on the turf of Greyhound Stadium, bringing children from kindergarten through sixth grade in Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties together for a celebration of reading and community.
The event came about after Dr. Jennifer Toney, a third-grade teacher in the Sharpsville Area School District, heard a presentation from Remake Learning — a Pittsburgh-area organization — and planning started in February.
Event co-organizer Tracy Andrews, a first-grade teacher at Wilmington, said the event allowed them to fulfill their goal of sharing a love of reading and to get books into the hands of children.
“We have too many kids that don’t have books at home,” Andrews said.
Andrews said the initial plan was to have the event in the spring, but said it made more sense to have it near the beginning of the school year to coincide with football season.
The two worked with professors from Slippery Rock University and Westminster College, as well as regular and pre-service teachers and other community organizations to put on the event, which was sponsored by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
In total, there were 12 guest speakers reading different books, with each book tying into their profession.
Butler Mayor Robert Dandoy read “Chelsea for Mayor of New York” by Lolita Marie Ferrin, state Rep. Parke Wentling (R-17) read “In a People House” by Dr. Seuss, while New Wilmington police officers Tobias Ochs and Randy Russo offered “Officer Buckle and Gloria” by Peggy Rathmann and “Police in Our School” by Becky Coyle, respectively.
In addition, children got to partake in a scavenger hunt by visiting different resource tables from different community organizations, in order to compete for raffle prizes at the end of the night.
Thanks to donations, each child left with a copy of a book of their choosing that was read by one of the guest speakers, as well as two additional paperback books.
Midway through the event, there was a “halftime huddle,” where children and their families were invited to sit together at the middle of the field and read together during “stop, drop and read time.”
Toney and Andrews, as well as Wilmington Elementary School Principal Allison Ciavarino, said in addition to the different service organizations, many student volunteers from the Wilmington Area School District, including the cheerleaders and varsity football team, volunteered their time for the event.
“Because it’s all community, it’s like bringing the family together to do this, to celebrate literacy, to celebrate reading, and really, to celebrate our children,” Andrews said. “Working with our teenagers and teaching them to give back to the younger generations is just an extra benefit we didn’t expect.”
Toney said the event is modeled after the Remake Learning strategy “The Fred Method,” named after the late Fred Rogers, to encourage the community and “neighbors” to come together.
“To see the way the community has all pulled together — teachers, college students, high school students, families, to celebrate literacy and in western Pennsylvania on the football field, it is just a tremendous opportunity that we’ve been literally dreaming about since February and working hard to prepare,” Toney said.
Ciavarino said Andrews and Toney put many hours into planning the event. Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan added the event symbolizes the community coming together for a wonderful event with reading.
“It’s a really unique, amazing experience,” Meehan said. “It’s a special night.”
Brandon Phillian, Wilmington’s director of educational services, said it was wonderful to see so much participation from so many members of the community.
“Literacy Under the Lights was a wonderful event for our school district and our community,” said Phillian, who also is the school’s varsity football coach. “Seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces showed the fun and excitement that everyone was having, which was centered on reading.”
The same night as the event, a Scholastic Book Fair was held in the elementary school.
Both Toney and Andrews said the event was a great way to show children that not only is reading important, but that it can be done in a fun way.
“This opportunity and this event lets them see that literacy is, and should be, the foundation that is success,” Toney said. “It’s so important because there are so many distractions for them, and we wanted to provide them an event, an opportunity to celebrate, and have fun, and see that it can be a very joyful and magical experience.”
