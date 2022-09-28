"Dune," an award-winning motion picture starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, was released in 2021.
You can borrow the DVD, as well as the classic novel it was based on by Frank Herbert, at New Castle Public Library. Dune is a triumph of the imagination and one of the bestselling science fiction works of all time.
