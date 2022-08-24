“Marry Me” is a romantic comedy movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson that played in theaters earlier this year.
It’s now available to stream on Peacock Premium and as a DVD that can be borrowed at New Castle Public Library.
The movie is based on a graphic novel (also available at the library) written by Bobby Crosby and illustrated by Remy “Eisu” Mokhtar.
The New Castle Public Library collection features many graphic novels for all ages.
Check them out this month at the library.
