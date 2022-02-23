Rashid's boasts rich family tradition Samuel Rashid was what his son calls “New Castle’s last gentleman.”

A 21st century pandemic has pulled the rug out from under a local business with 19th century origins.

Rashid Oriental Rugs, which opened in New Castle in 1930 but which traces its history to 1896 when the grandfather of current owner Jerry Rashid arrived from Lebanon and began to travel from town to town peddling rugs, has taken the first steps toward shutting down for good.

Rashid already has ended his rug cleaning service, which provided the bulk of his business and attracted thousands of customers from as far away as San Francisco. He’s still doing some rug repair, and he’s selling his remaining inventory of Oriental rugs at 50 percent off.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me,” said Rashid, who will turn 80 in April. “I don’t have a choice. I’ve lost my help, my rug-cleaning help. I had two guys that didn’t come back after the pandemic, and I can’t blame them.

“One guy did come back, Bob Elliott, he’s been here 48 years. He still comes in if I need him, but he’s retired and he’s not replaceable. He probably knows more than anybody in the country about cleaning rugs.”

Age, Rashid went on, also played a role in the decision to pull the plug on the cleaning portion of the business.

“I can’t wash them any more,” he said. “They’re too heavy if you do them right, when they’re soaking wet. We have special machines, but it’s still hard to do.

“It’s something that I love to do but something I can’t do any more — bad knees, bad feet, bad hips. He (Elliott) and I are both in that position.”

Elliott agreed.

“It’s physical work, and we did it for quite a few years,” he said. “You hate to disappoint people when they call and they don’t know where to go. They ask you where they can go, and I really can’t give them a good answer. But we were getting older, and at some point, you have to stop.”

Rashid’s, both men said, created a cleaning method they say is exclusive to their business.

“Bob and I have developed top secret things to wash these Orientals, and I can honestly say, I don’t think we’ve ever had a complaint,” Rashid said. “We get rugs that are filthy and full of dog urine and cat stuff. We developed methods that we can get that out.”

Moreover, Elliott noted, not all rugs are the same, and thus, may require different approaches to cleaning.

“You have to understand the country it came from, the dyes they may have used,” he said. “The Persian rugs (from Iran) used vegetable dyes, and you had to be careful with them because they can be fugitive (meaning they can run or bleed). The Indian rugs and the Pakistani rugs that we got in later years, they used chemical dyes, which they weren’t allowed to do in Iran.

“The chemical dyes, for the most part, hold up a little better, But the Persian rugs were usually more valuable. Back in the ’70s, we had a lot of Persian rugs.”

Rashid admits he has not sought out anyone to train to take over the business, citing the exacting nature of the cleaning procedures.

“To learn how to wash these rugs takes 10 years,” he said. “There are so many things you have to watch. A lot of the Persian rugs have dye that is fugitive, and we have to know what to do. That’s why you can’t teach someone. They’ll ruin a $10,000 rug in five minutes.

“You can’t find a carpet cleaner that knows how to really clean them. I’ve had carpet cleaners bring me rugs all the time that they’ve about ruined.”

As for his remaining inventory, it includes one rug on his showroom floor that is 100 years old, and others like it that he’s been loath to part with and has had wrapped up and put away for 20 or 30 years.

“They’re in great condition, but I can’t take them home with me,” he said. “We’re having one-half off on rugs that cost thousands of dollars. We have rugs that have been here for years – brand new, never used, and we have not changed the prices, nor would I change the prices. They were staying at that price.

“Now I’m selling them for a price I couldn’t buy them at today, and they’re hand knotted. They take years to make.”

The question is, though, once the rugs are sold, who will clean them when that time comes, with Rashid gone.

That’s something, Rashid said, buyers may never have to worry about.

“Some people don’t clean them for 40 years,” he said. “If you vacuum them and take care of them, they don’t get dirty. They’re amazing. They’re wool, and they’re wonderful.

“My house is full of them. I love them. I have rugs that are over a hundred years old in my house. The runner that you walked in on (at the store) is 130 years old. That’s what we wipe our feet on. They’re sturdy; they last lifetimes.”

