+7 Rashid's closing after 125 years of sales A 21st century pandemic has pulled the rug out from under a local business with 19th century origins.

Samuel Rashid was what his son calls “New Castle’s last gentleman.”

Jerry Rashid, owner of the soon-to-close Rashid Oriental Rugs, still keeps his father’s hat on a shelf in his office, and recalls how his dad “would stop and tip his hat whenever he was walking and passed a lady.”

Bob Elliott, who recently retired after 48 years at Rashid’s, also remembered the elder Rashid as “a nice man, doing the collections (at St. Joseph Church), smiling at all the children and always very well dressed, very polite, and a very religious man.”

“I learned a lot from (Jerry’s father),” Elliott said. “He was a very intelligent man, as is Jerry. Jerry’s gotten more like his father every year. They’re very good people, the whole family. Staying there (for 48 years) wasn’t difficult. It became a second home.”

Indeed, Rashid Oriental Rugs traces its family tradition back to 1896 when Jerry’s grandfather arrived in the U.S. from Lebanon, and began a traveling rug sales business that took him around the Midwest, and even into western Pennsylvania. Eventually, Samuel Rashid’s brother and partner settled down and opened a store in Chautauqua, New York, in 1904.

“My father, as a young kid, would work there in the summer and go back to the sheep ranch in South Dakota, where my grandfather had homesteaded,” Jerry Rashid said.

“While he was in Lake Chautauqua, he would run errands for Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edison, who had a home there. My dad would tell me that story for years.”

Samuel eventually went to college and earned a degree, Jerry said, but it was 1930, and the Great Depression had hit. He continued to work for his uncle, Jerry said, but he also saw how others were hounding his uncle for money he owed them, and Samuel didn’t wish to be a further financial drain on his uncle.

“So my dad came to New Castle in 1930,” he said. “He was courting a girl — my mother — who was here in New Castle. They were distant cousins, maybe fifth cousins. Same name: Rashid. I come from four Rashids. My grandparents all were Rashids.”

Samuel Rashid opened a store in New Castle in 1930, on a section of Neshannock Avenue that no longer exists, along the Neshannock Creek between East Washington and North streets. That street, along with the Rashid store, fell prey to downtown urban redevelopment in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“My father and I got kicked out of downtown,” Jerry said. “They told us, ‘We’re going to move you, we’ll put you in a building for a while and you can buy property downtown.’ Well, when it came time to do that, they wanted to sell you a whole block, and you had to develop it.

“We couldn’t afford that. So we found a piece of property here that we could afford to buy (at 1236 E. Washington St.), we got someone to build us the building, and in ’97, I expanded it.”

Much of the business involved cleaning Oriental rugs, both in the store and in homes. Neither service is available now.

“I really felt bad about giving up the cleaning,” said Jerry, who turns 80 in April. “But I feel good about it now. For me, physically – for both of us (he and Elliott) – it was getting to be too much.”

Elliott called the Rashids “good people to work for,” a fact that made it easy for him to stay and learn not only business, but also to appreciate the rugs themselves.

“Once you start to understand them and appreciate them, it becomes an easy thing to try to sell,” he said. “I have quite a few rugs myself; 25 or 30. I have them hanging on walls and in different places.”

Elliott has gradually eased his way out of the business, working part time until December and now coming in only when Jerry calls to say he needs his help. Still, when the day comes that Rashid’s closes for good, he knows it will be hard.

“It was hard even in December, when I stopped,” he said. “But when the doors are permanently locked, that’s a difficult thing, especially for him. He just loves that business. He loves rugs, and that’s something that just rubs off on you, like it did me.”