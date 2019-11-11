Richard Rapone, Lawrence County’s treasurer, has released the October 2019 Treasurer’s report.
For the month of October, the county collected $198,349.24 in taxes, bringing the yearto- date collections to $22,671,980.78. The total collections are approximately 86 percent of the county’s taxes.
The potential total tax collections for 2019 at face value is $26,289,735.93. On Jan. 28, the office mailed 51,714 tax statements. The total number of parcels paid for the year stands at 42,534.
On March 15, the office mailed 174 Spring Interim statements, and the potential collections at face value is $59,196.74. In August, another 175 statements were mailed to taxpayers.
The potential collections from the August mailing is $52,093.26.
The Lawrence County Tax Outreach brought in $755,000 in 2019. In 2018, the program brought in $695,647.44. In 2008, the initial year of the program, the county collected $11,000 in taxes.
For the year, the county has processed 13,002 dog licenses and 10,151 doe licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.