Getting to the Super Bowl has always been Nick Rapone’s dream.
The New Castle native and coaching veteran will have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday when Tampa Bay takes on Kansas City in Super Bowl LV at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
“I’ve been at it for 42 years; every year is a lot of work. That comes with the fine print,” Rapone said. “Anytime you have a chance to win it all, just like we did in 1973 when we won a WPIAL championship at New Castle, it’s special. It says that, for that particular moment and that particular time, you are better than the rest.
“In high school, I had that opportunity and we won it in ’73. I had two shots in college at Delaware and we lost both games. This one is for all the marbles.”
Rapone is in his second year as the Buccaneers’ safeties coach. He spent more than 30 years as an assistant coach at the collegiate level. From 2006-12, he worked as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Delaware, earning the 2010 FootballScoop NCAA Division-I FCS Coordinator of the Year after the Blue Hens led the FCS in scoring defense and ranked fifth in total defense. He moved to the NFL from 2013-17 under head coach Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals. Rapone joined the Buccaneers last year when Arians got that head coaching job.
Now, both longtime friends are in the Super Bowl.
“It’s what everybody dreams of,” Rapone said. “When you’re a college coach, you want to win an NCAA championship. When you’re a pro coach, you want to win a Super Bowl.”
This year’s game has a unique twist as the Buccaneers are the NFL’s first team to play for a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
“When it’s the first time ever, it’s pretty cool to be part of that,” Rapone said. “With the COVID-19 situation, Kansas City isn’t coming in until two days before the game. Teams used to have to come in a week before the game. We’ve been on the road the last three weeks, so it’s nice not having to travel.”
The Super Bowl is a rematch of Chiefs’ 27-24 Week 12 road win. Rapone and his safeties got a firsthand look at the Chiefs’ explosive offense in that game.
“In the first half, they had their way with us. They are as explosive as any offense you can imagine,” he said. “We had a little bit of a comeback in the second half and they beat us 27-24.”
After that setback, Tampa Bay made some tweaks to its defense during the ensuing bye week. The squad hasn’t lost since. The Buccaneers beat the Falcons (twice), Vikings and Lions to close the regular season. They opened the playoffs with a 31-23 win over Washington and avenged two losses to New Orleans with a 30-20 triumph. Tampa Bay topped Green Bay, 31-26, in the NFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl.
“When that game was over and I got to the locker room and I turned my phone on, I had 78 texts,” Rapone said. “I am grateful for every one of them. They were from guys I played with, family and friends. It was just very, very nice.”
Tampa Bay’s defense has been trending upward. The group sacked Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times and pressured him 22 times. The Buccaneers also forced four turnovers from New Orleans QB Drew Brees.
“This is game No. 20 for us. We’ve had some rough games and some real good games,” Rapone said. “In the last two playoff games, we played well enough to win. We just have to play well enough to win four more quarters.”
Now, Rapone and his group face their biggest challenge yet in the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, who are looking to defend their Super Bowl title.
“You prepare just like you always prepare — you put the time in, practice and meet. It’s like anything else; the higher you go up the flagpole, the windier it gets. Our preparation is the same,” he said. “They know what’s at stake. They know how good the opponent is. We will have to play a really good game. We’re capable of it. But, you can’t talk your way through a game. You have to play.”
The Buccaneers hope to have starting safety Jordan Whitehead for the Super Bowl. The former Central Valley High and Pitt standout is dealing with a labrum injury and additional shoulder issue stemming from the Packers win. Whitehead made some key plays before getting injured, including two forced fumbles, one of which the Bucs recovered.
“He’s delightful to coach. He is a great Western Pa. representative. He plays hard and has fun. Jordan’s really a nice story,” Rapone said. “He is playing good football. Hopefully, we can get him back. We’re hoping he will be able to play.”
