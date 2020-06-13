At least 30 people gathered outside of the New Castle police station Friday afternoon, chanting and protesting about the disappearance of Amari Wise.
People from New Castle, Farrell, Sharon and other locales banded together, demanding justice for the disappearance of the 19-year-old Wise of West Lincoln Avenue, who was last seen the night of June 5.
His mother reported him missing Saturday, and the city police since then have been working to solve the mystery of what happened to him.
“No charges, no peace!” the crowd yelled in unison to passing vehicles. They handed out flyers alerting people about Amari and held up signs, chanting, “We’re going to stand our guard until Amari’s found.”
Their chants also were, “If you know something, say something,” and “Amari’s life matters.”
Marquis Lampkins of Sharon, who represents a group called “We Want Change, The Voice,” said the group is planning to assemble every day until Wise is found. They made the front porch of the police station at North and East streets their base Friday. She said that Wise is the son of her friend.
“We came here to help the family get justice for this child,” Lampkins said. No one has been arrested, and she believes the police should have enough probable cause by now to arrest someone in Wise’s disappearance, she said.
She asks that if anyone knows anything, to “please contact the police department. We need to find him.”
Lampkins’ sister, LuLu Bennett of Farrell, was handing out flyers with Wise’s pictures and description.
“I’m here for my community,” she said. “I’m trying to help get peace with everything that’s been going on, especially with the black people. And I’m here for support and to help give peace to this family.”
She said she does not know the Wise family, but the younger relatives know the Wises.
“A lot of things the cops are saying to us are twisted,” Bennett said. “They are telling us one thing and the family another, and there’s a lot of confusion.
“We’re coming together as family and friends to try to get justice for this young man,” she said.
“We support the family, and we’re doing everything we can to get this case resolved and to locate Amari,” New Castle police detective Lt. David Cumo said in response Friday afternoon. “We’re continuing to actively investigate, and at this time we do not have enough evidence or probable cause to make an arrest.”
Police chief Bobby Salem assured Friday that the case has been and is progressing.
“We’re not able to release a lot of information, because we want to protect the integrity of the case,” he said. “But we’ve been moving forward every day in the case and we still have work to do.
“We’ve enlisted the help of the state police, as well as other law enforcement,” and “we’re awaiting results of multiple search warrants and analysis of evidence collected.”
He added, “We know a lot more than we did Saturday.”
Wise’s mother, Anitra Wise, reported her son missing to the police on Saturday after he didn’t return home from the night before and did not respond to her repeated attempts to call him on his cell phone.
A crowd of nearly 300 protesters had gathered Monday outside of 918 Adams St., where the New Castle police had centered their investigation into Wise’s disappearance. The police have served multiple search warrants and gathered evidence and information there, but Salem would not divulge what evidence was found at the house and garage at that address.
Salem said the police have used state police helicopters, search and cadaver dogs and drones, looking for the teen. They also have followed every possible clue they have received to look for him.
A local group called Walkers Volunteer Search Party, led by Marcia and Chris Black, have been out every day walking through the El Rio Beach area looking to find any trace of Wise. Their efforts were focused Friday in the area around Flaherty Field.
Other civilians who are friends and relatives of Wise and his family have gone out to search on their own for him.
Flyers that they are distributing show a photo of Wise in white pants and a dark blue shirt with a giant white heart with eyes in it, which is presumed to be what he was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information about Wise’s whereabouts is asked to contact the city police at (724) 656-3588, or leave a private tip on their website at newcastlepd.com.
To reach or join the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, call (724) 333-1112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.