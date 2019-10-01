Rebuilding the western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio Rustbelt is the aim of "Rising Rust Belt: A Regional Revitalization Economic Summit."
The event, to be held Oct. 6 and 7 at the Park Inn/Radisson in West Middlesex, is presented by the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce and Youngstown-Warren (Ohio) Regional Chamber. Tickets, for $40, and other information is available at www.risingrustbelt.com.
Sessions will include economic, community and workforce development and a focus on government affairs and entrepreneurship. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will attend, speaking at the Monday morning breakfast. Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted is expected to be the lunch speaker.
There will also be vendors, time for networking and a "Shark Tank" opportunity for six local entrepreneurs to present their ideas and vie for cash prizes. The Sunday session will include a shuttled site tour of The Landing, a commercial and industrial business development inside the former Westinghouse Torpedo Factory in Sharon, and a stop at Hope Center of Arts and Technology, also in Sharon, followed by a reception.
The economic summit resulted from discussions between Lawrence County Regional Chamber chief executive officer Alex McCoy, and his counterparts Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber and James Dignam, president and CEO of the Youngstown-Warren Chamber.
"We meet quarterly to discuss how better to work with and support each other," McCoy said. "A regional business summit to develop a strategy could draw more people and better speakers to the sessions if we came together to do it."
The regional focus, he added, encourages creative thinking to answer Rustbelt revitalization problems and to brainstorm for solutions to common concerns.
The event will offer 18 sessions led by professionals and economic and community leaders.
"One session on 'Best Practices' will examine what has worked to rebuild communities and what communities have focused on from Ohio to Maine," said Linda Nitch, executive director of business development for the Lawrence County chamber. Nitch has worked with McCoy to bring together the program,.
McCoy was also pleased to say Don Schjeldahl, a nationally-known site selector expert and consultant from Kent, Ohio, will attend.
"Corporations know how to produce products but they may not know how to locate a community that would be a good fit for them," he said. "Schjeldahl looks at physical locations, studies existing work forces, supply lines, tax situations and creates and expand business opportunities and helps corporations to make long-term decisions on where to locate. He is highly regarded in his field."
Other sessions, Nitch said, will look at ongoing riverfront revitalization in the three areas, downtown redevelopment and neighborhood revitalization.
Other sessions and panel discussions will focus on attracting and keeping millennials — young people age 23 to 38 — who will be replacing the baby boomers who are retiring from the workforce.
"We're looking at a 4.5 percent unemployment rate but it's hard to find workers to fill skilled jobs," McCoy said. "We're an aging community, losing our workforce and haven't yet attracted people to replace them. There just aren't enough people here for the existing jobs."
Focusing on economic development will be a representative of the Pittsburgh branch of the Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland. Other areas include regional health care and business succession planning. This, Nitch said, affects business owners whose children are not interested in continuing the operation and helps them to find buyers of sell to employees and the role of higher education in community development, cracker plant opportunities,
The government affairs portion of the program, she said, includes lobbyists and attorneys to explain legislative changes in Ohio and Pennsylvania as they affect business development.
Sponsors of the event include platinum sponsor FirstEnergy which serves the region, and JCLEnergy, Whole Life Services Inc., Penn State Shenango, UPMC Horizon, Sharon Regional Medical Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.