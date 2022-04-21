FROM STAFF REPORTS

+4 Community gardens getting ready to grow In theory, Kenny Rice believes the world shouldn’t need him.

One of the special features of both the Lower East Side and South Side community gardens are their rainwater collection systems.

These catch and store rainwater for use in the gardens during dry spells.

“If it gets low,” Kenny Rice of DON Services said, “we call on the New Castle Fire Department, and they’ll come fill up the buffalo.”

The process is not a secret DON is looking to keep to itself.

The Elm Street Program, in collaboration with Tri-County Cleanways and the Lawrence County Conservation District, will hold a rain barrel/compost bin seminar at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Lower East Side Community Garden.

“It will be $10 per person, but you get your choice between a rain barrel or a compost bin. If there are extra, you’ll be able to buy them. These are like $40, $50 units.”

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the nearby Bible Way Church of God in Christ.

Rice and his DON Services team also are willing to help others get a community garden started.

“We’re also looking to support any other organization that wants to create a community garden, as long as they’re giving the good away for free and not profiting off it,” he said. “We’re glad to share what we know, some of the mistakes that we made, correct things that we’ve done.

“I wish there were 50 community gardens in the community. I once told the mayor I’m going to keep putting up community gardens until you make me stop.”

For more information, call (724) 652-5144.