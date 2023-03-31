At least one local fire department received reimbursement from Norfolk Southern for damages and losses suffered in the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that Norfolk Southern has completed its first $1 million in reimbursements to Pennsylvania fire departments, first responders and Beaver County Hazmat.
Bessemer Borough received $174,699 from Norfolk Southern after having put in a request for the funds last Friday, said Bessemer fire Chief Jeff Breetz.
“We put in the request a week ago and we got the payment that night,” Breetz said.
The department lost a lot of hose, turnout gear, nozzles and other items considered contaminated after the response.
“They compensated us for everything we turned in,” he said. “They treated us well. We didn’t ask for anything we didn’t lose.”
Bessemer sent nine men, four trucks and a lot of equipment to the derailment, Breetz said, commenting, “I’ve been a fireman for 32 years and I’ve never seen anything like it, and it’s something I hope I never see again.”
Mahoning Township fire Chief Francis “Poncho” Exposito said he applied for funds for his department earlier this week but has not heard anything yet. He said he waited, thinking he would turn the losses into the department’s insurance company, but the insurance company advised him to turn the claims over to Norfolk Southern. He is waiting to hear something about a reimbursement, he said.
North Beaver Township Chief Jason Daughtry said his department turned its claims into its insurance. Attempts to reach other responding departments were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon.
This initial $1 million from Norfolk Southern is part of the funding Shapiro secured in reimbursements for equipment damaged or contaminated during the response and remediation to the train’s derailment in East Palestine. Fire companies from Beaver, Lawrence and Washington Counties responded to the derailment and the controlled vent-and-burn. Seven fire departments in Lawrence County provided mutual aid to East Palestine in the aftermath of the derailment. The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety also responded to the incident.
Shapiro last month secured an initial commitment from Norfolk Southern to pay for millions in damages to Pennsylvania and impacted residents in Beaver and Lawrence counties, including covering costs to local responders.
“Norfolk Southern’s train derailment hurt communities in Western Pennsylvania, put our first responders at risk, and has taken up immense local and state resources,” said Shapiro. “Norfolk Southern must do better — and the entire cost of this derailment and its impact on the Commonwealth must be picked up by them, not the people of Pennsylvania. This critical funding will help make fire departments and first responders whole, and my administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth.”
Shapiro met with farmers recently in Darlington Township who this week received reimbursements for 20 dozen eggs they lost after the derailment. Pennsylvanians who want to apply for reimbursements should visit nsmakingitright.com/assistance-center/.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been conducting independent water and soil sampling to closely monitor water contamination risks within a two-mile radius of the derailment. Concerned residents who are beyond the two-mile radius may reach out to DEP to request testing by calling (412) 442-4000.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture also launched a hotline for concerned farmers and producers with concerns at (855) 777-6735. More information is available on the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s dashboard at pema.pa.gov.
