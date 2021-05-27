Local narcotics officers were kept busy Wednesday and early Thursday, dealing with a pair of drug-related incidents.
The seized heroin, crack cocaine and more than $50,000 in cash from a building in Union Township, while also responding to a drug overdose death in the Croton area that resulted in a search warrant.
Dubbed "Operation Bridges Over Troubled Waters," the Union Township raid on the extended-stay Bridges Inn Suites on West State Street resulted in the arrests of two Detroit area men and yielded more than 100 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 63 grams of suspected heroin, about 7 grams of suspected marijuana, a gun and various pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
Arrested were Keyon Lee, 19, and Kenneth Terry, 25, who were living in units in that building.
While the Union Township search was going on, a 38-year-old Butz Street resident had died at his home of a suspected drug overdose. County coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said he died around 2:30 p.m., and an autopsy and toxicology test are scheduled for later Thursday.
Lamancusa said the deceased man had multiple drug charges pending against him in the court of common pleas from earlier raids. Police were serving a sealed search warrant at his house overnight, but no results of that search were available Thursday morning.
Members of the Lawrence County District Attorney's special and criminal investigative units and drug task force and the Union Township police executed a sealed search warrant on three rooms inside the Union Township building during the afternoon Wednesday.
Police said Lee and Terry, both of whom were in the apartments when officers arrived, tried to run from the scene but were apprehended. They are charged with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson. Both men are in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond each.
Charges are not a determination of guilt. Suspects are to be considered innocent until adjudicated or proven guilty in a court of law.
Lamancusa said the case was led by the Union Township police narcotics officers and the search resulted from undercover operations over the last couple of weeks.
Lamancusa estimated that the street value of the seized crack cocaine is about $10,000 and the value of the heroin is around $7,500.
He said the building owner, Michael Mansour, and its management were "extremely cooperative and really appreciative" of the police efforts, and said they hope it sends a message to people wanting to stay there, that their actions will be watched.
