A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Little Beaver Township.
Sponsored by the Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office, the event will take place at the township building at 2176 State Route 551 near Enon Valley.
All animals must be on a leash or confined and be at least 3 months old.
Dog licenses also will be available.
Only cash or check will be accepted.
The cost is $8.50 or $6.50 for spayed/neutered.
For seniors, the prices are $6.50 and $4.50.
For questions, call (724) 656-2123.
