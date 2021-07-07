The Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund is sponsoring a rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at the Lawrence County Housing Authority maintenance garage.
The garage is located at 312 White St. in New Castle, next to the Ashland gas station.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes. No appointment is needed.
Costs for the cash-only clinic are $10 for a rabies shot, $15 for a microchip and $10 for a distemper vaccination.
