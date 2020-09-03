A rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund.
The event will be at the Lawrence County Housing Authority maintenance garage at 312 White St. next to Ashland gas station.
Cats should be in carriers and dogs on leashes. A rabies shot is $10, microchip $15 and distemper $10.
No appointment is needed, but the event is cash only. For more information, call Marilyn Cook at (724) 651-6264.
