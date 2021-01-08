Little Beaver Township is hosting a rabies vaccine clinic Jan. 28 at the municipal building at 2176 State Route 551 near Enon Valley.
The inoculations will be given to dogs and cats, between 3 and 5 p.m. for $8 per shot. All animals must be leashed or confined, and must be at least 3 months old.
People may obtain dog license applications at that time, to pick up, fill out and mail to the Lawrence County Treasurer's Office. Anyone with questions may call the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2123.
