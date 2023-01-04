A rabies vaccine clinic will be conducted Jan. 17 at the Little Beaver Township municipal building.
Hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. at the building located at 2176 State Route 551, near Enon Valley.
The cost of the vaccines is $10 per shot. All animals must be on leashes or confined and must be 3 months old or older.
The Lawrence County treasurer's office also will sell dog licenses at the clinic, which may be be purchased by check or cash only. Regular dog licenses cost $8.50, or $6.50 for dogs that are spayed or neutered. Senior citizens buying the licenses will pay $6.50 per dog or $4.50 for spayed or neutered animals.
More information is available by calling the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2123.
