Quick jury work convicts Lawson in gun, chase case

It took a jury of 10 women and two men only 34 minutes to find Durand Lawson guilty of several offenses involving a police pursuit and possession of a gun.
The jury retired around 11:20 a.m. Monday to deliberate, following closing arguments delivered by assistant district attorney Kiley Shevetz as prosecutor, and Lawson, who represented himself in court. After receiving lengthy instructions from Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, the jurors retired to deliberate, and they finished their task before lunchtime.
They found Lawson guilty of being a felon not to possess a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, fleeing and eluding police and a vehicle registration violation. Because his prior felony conviction involved gun and drug offenses, he is not allowed to possess a gun.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10.
Testimony in the case began Thursday and continued through Friday afternoon against Lawson, 27, of North Lee Avenue, who was arrested Jan. 9, 2018, after leading police on a chase in a car and on foot in the city of New Castle. Lawson was a convicted felon at the time of his arrest.
In his closing arguments Monday, Lawson tried to convince the jury that he wasn’t driving the car that New Castle police tried to pull over on East Washington Street that day. The police had chased the car through the Lower East Side onto Whippo Street, where Lawson got out and ran through some yards and fell, according to a previous police report. He got up and ran into a house of strangers at 513 Whippo St., forcing open the door.
Police searched the house and Lawson emerged from upstairs after they threatened to release a dog inside, according to court papers.
Lamancusa said Monday that when Lawson came down the stairs that day, his pants were wet from having fallen in the snow. The police found a loaded 9-millimeter high point semiautomatic handgun on the front seat of the car that they said Lawson was driving.
Lawson during trial had called 22-year-old Treyshawn Littles to the stand in his defense, and Littles testified that it was he who was driving the car, not Lawson, when police tried to pull it over.
Lawson, in his closing arguments, denied that he was the driver, Shevetz said after the trial. “He said it wasn’t him and we didn’t prove it. Obviously, the jury did not believe him.”
The problem was that Littles had claimed the shirt, pants and shoes were his that the police had confiscated, Lamancusa said, but Lawson was wearing them when the police arrested him. He said his office is considering charging Littles with perjury as a result of his testimony.
Littles, formerly of New Castle, currently is serving a state prison sentence for a guilty plea on gun and assault charges filed against him in February 2018. He has been in the state correctional institution at Greene County and was transferred to the Lawrence County jail to testify at Lawson’s trial.
Lawson, himself, did not take the witness stand.
The prosecution had called two New Castle police officers and a detective to testify, as well Robert Sutton, who owned the house that Lawson had entered. Shevetz said Sutton identified Lawson in the courtroom as the intruder that day. Shevetz also had called David Brown, the owner of the car in the pursuit, to testify against Lawson.
Pittsburgh attorney Almon Stith Burke Jr. had been appointed by the court to serve as Lawson’s standby counsel, acting only in an advisory capacity.
Lawson had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substances in a previous case filed against him in 2017, involving gun and drug charges. However, he later withdrew his guilty plea, and a trial in that case is still pending. Burke is Lawson’s attorney of record in that case, and he petitioned the court Monday for a continuance of it, according to information from the district attorney’s office.
