Two Shenango school board candidates voiced their curiosity about the athletic complex rumored to be coming to the school district.
“I think one item that should be very transparent is this supposed new athletic complex,” said John Colella during Monday’s public comment session. “I think the community needs to know about it.”
The indoor sports complex was proposed last month as a possible option due to the scheduling challenges the school has since it has one gym, according to Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck.
“We’re just kind of in the information collection phase,” Schreck said. “I think in August I’ll do a presentation for the board to show what my findings are.”
“They (community) need to know what size it is, what it costs, how the funding’s going to be,” Colella said. “Believe me, I’m not for or against it because I don’t have enough information to say if it’s good or bad.”
“Really, truthfully, we’re still working,” board President Denise Palkovich said.
“I think it would it be good to understand a little bit more of the long term for maintenance and planning for such a facility. ... How’s it going to be operated? Hows it going to be maintained? What’s the longevity of such a facility?” added Jeana Colella, John Colella’s daughter-in-law.
“I was hoping that there was going to be something on the agenda referring to that because ... I was hoping to hear a little bit more about it.”
Rumors about the potential project have been buzzing around the township, according to Schreck.
“Since the community has asked for transparency, why don’t you give them some about the new building and see what they have to say,” the resident continued.
•An executive session discussing a due process agreement with a student’s parents, an agreement with McGuire Memorial, and personnel was held before the board meeting.
•A motion to send two ninth-grade students and two 10th-grade students to Laurel High school for the agriculture program at $11,442 per student for tuition was approved.
•Student athletic insurance from Axis Insurance Company for a $6,410 for interscholastic sports, $116 for 24-hour coverage and $30 for school time was approved.
•The student/parent handbook for the 2019-20 school year was approved.
•Alyssa Sutter was hired as long-term speech and language pathologist substitute.
•Christian Hall was hired as a custodian.
•Jerry Holzhauser was approved to be a volunteer football coach.
•Heather Butchy was approved to be a National Honors Society adviser.
•Deanna Othites was approved to be a junior National Honors Society adviser.
•Lexi Ferrese was was approved to be a junior high cheer adviser.
