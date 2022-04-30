Code enforcement is continuing to be a hot topic of discussion for New Castle’s city council.
This time, however, council members aren’t the only ones speaking up about it.
“What is the system of the accountability for your code enforcement?” the Rev. William Hogans asked during the public discussion portion of the meeting.
Hogans, who preaches at St. Luke AME Zion Church, hosted a town hall meeting in December and again last week for West Side residents to engage in their community.
Part of the hope of the functions is for residents to take more of an ownership in their neighborhoods and with local politics, as well as to urge city officials to give more care to the West Side.
Councilman Bryan Cameron, who on Tuesday questioned code enforcement director Shawn Anderson why citations were down this year, told Hogans all of council agrees with him that there are issues with code.
So far this year, there have been 36 citations made by the code department.
“As city council, we don’t manage on a day-to-day basis,” Cameron said. “That’s the job of the administration and the mayor. I hope that he hears those comments because I do believe there needs to be accountability and I don’t believe there is at this point and I agree with that. That was kind of what most of us were questioning on Tuesday with the amount of citations, or lack thereof, that are being filed.”
On Tuesday, Anderson talked about the lengthy process some of the citations take before a resolution is found — sometimes taking up to four or five months. Now that the weather is nicer and grass will be growing, council is focusing on making sure residents upkeep their properties.
“We all feel the same way about code,” said Councilman Patsy Cioppa, noting the need for more aggressive code tactics.
Hogans also asked about a few road issues on the West Side, including on McCleary Avenue and Harbor Street. St. Luke AME Zion Church is located at the corner of those streets, which Hogans said look like “something out of a war zone.” He also noted some street signs are missing.
Later in the meeting, council approved a $1,944,811.58 contract with Youngblood Paving Inc. for the summer paving projects. Of that money, $1 million is from funds the city was allocated from the federal American Rescue Plan Act money. Because of the influx of federal money, council earlier in the month was able to move $1 million already set aside for paving into its escrow account.
Council President MaryAnne Gavrile noted McCleary Avenue and Harbor Street as well as Grant Street are all on the paving list for this year.
