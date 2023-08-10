Quarry Road in Hillsville will be permanently closed by Aug. 16.
Mahoning Township supervisors made that announcement Tuesday during their regular monthly meeting.
Supervisors about a year ago agreed to close the township’s portion of the three-mile paved Quarry Road on the east edge of Hillsville. The road continues into North Beaver Township and becomes Hoffmaster Road.
Chairman Vito Yeropoli said there have been numerous calls for drug use, littering, partying, rescues by the fire department and ATV riders, and said there are no houses on Quarry Road.
“It’s a bad road in the township. It’s a headache,” Yeropoli said.
The township plans to build a turnaround at the start of Quarry Road and install a gate and fence, while Hanson Aggregates will continue to mine in the area.
North Beaver Township plans to keep its portion of the road open to do minimal maintenance and post a “no outlet” sign.
In other Mahoning news, the township will look to have the motor to the Mahoning Township Pool repaired by next week, which is under warranty.
