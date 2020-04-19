Quarantine backlash spawns anti-shutdown rally

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Everyone wants life to get back to normal, to have their hair cut or get a sunburn at a baseball game, to go to work, and walk shoulder-to-shoulder in a park. Some people want all of that now, not next month, and they’re planning to converge on Harrisburg on Monday, coronavirus pandemic be damned, to demand it.
Not all of them will be wearing masks.
“I’m definitely not going to be out there shouting at people for not wearing masks,” said Chris Dorr, organizer of a rally at the statehouse. “This is a free country, right?”
Dorr, an Ohio gun activist, created the Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine Facebook group earlier this week to give people a voice. On Thursday morning, the page had 20,000 members. By Friday afternoon, it had more than 46,000.
“It’s going insane, quite frankly,” he said.
Pennsylvania officials are aware of the gathering and have advised against it.
“If you come to Harrisburg and you’re not practicing social distancing, then you are putting all of yourselves at risk,” Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, said Thursday. “So if a gathering like that happens and they’re not practicing social distancing … then they will be more at risk for contracting the dangerous virus.”
Troy Thompson, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, said the Capitol complex is closed and public gatherings are not permitted. Still, the department is aware of the “unauthorized” plans for a rally and is preparing.
“We strongly discourage anyone from attending any public gathering at this time,” Thompson said in an email Friday. “Protesters who gather on Monday will be placing themselves and others at significant risk of COVID-19 infection.”
Dorr’s Facebook group is one of several organizations behind the rally. Others include ReOpen PA and End The Lockdown PA. Joel Underwood, a spokesperson for the groups, said attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and “make their own choice as to whether to remain in their vehicle or not.”
According to Underwood, 1,400 people have said they’ll attend, and two elected officials, State Reps. Aaron Bernstine (R., Lawrence) and Russ Diamond (R., Lebanon), will be speaking.
Bernstine said he’ll focus on reopening the state’s economy in a safe way and advocate for a measure passed in the state Senate last week, which would allow a significant number of businesses across the state to reopen following federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines.
“We’re looking at this as how to make a surgical decision with a scalpel and not a hatchet,” he said. “There are businesses that can open safely.”
Gov. Tom Wolf has said he will veto the bill.
On Friday, Wolf acknowledged the democratic right to protest, but strongly advised against it.
“I know every Pennsylvanian is eager to get back to work — I am included in that," he said. “We are working as hard as we can to make sure we reopen as quickly as possible. What we don’t want to do is reopen and then be hit by this virus in a way that overwhelms our health-care system. Let’s continue to make this good progress and keep people safe, and when the time is right, we will reopen and liberate every single Pennsylvanian.”
