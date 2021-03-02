Quaker Steak & Lube sold

SHARON — A restaurant trade publication is reporting that the Quaker Steak & Lube franchise, founded in Sharon, has tentatively been sold to an unidentified buyer for $5 million.
FSR, a publication for the restaurant industry, reported Friday that Travel Centers of America, the Lube’s current owner, said it expects to complete the sale by March 31. The deal is subject to certain conditions being met, the publication said.
The Lube has 41 locations, and was bought out of bankruptcy by Travel Center for $25 million in 2016.
However, it wasn’t clear what the sale included. The Herald was unable to contact officials from Travel Centers Sunday night.
The company’s year-to-year fourth quarter restaurant revenue plunged from $108 million in 2019 to $75.2 million, a 30.4 percent drop, according to the company’s latest earnings report.
Much of that decline is due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on he restaurant industry. States have, at various times, imposed temporary closures and even when open, dramatically reduced indoor dining.
Pennsylvania currently allows restaurants to offer limited indoor dining if they self-certify compliance with state Department of Health guidelines. All restaurants are allowed to offer meals-to-go.
The Lube was founded by George “Jig’’ Warren and Gary “Moe’’ Meszaros in 1974 on the property of a former gas station on Connelly Boulevard in downtown Sharon. Meszaros passed away in 2015.
Warren now operates his own restaurant, The Keg, on East State Street in Sharon.
Warren, who is no longer affiliated with Quaker Steak and Lube, said Sunday that he had been told the Lube was sold, but he wasn’t sure to whom.
“I’ve been hearing a lot of rumors that it might have been someone who may have had a Lube franchise,’’ he said.
When the restaurant began offering Lube franchises the general figure given to open one from scratch was $3 million, Warren said. The sale reported this weekend was only $2 million more than that, leading to speculation over exactly what the unidentified purchaser was buying.
“What might have happened is Travel Center sold the rights to the Lube’s name, and maybe one of its offices’’ he said. “I mean, what can you get for $5 million? They must have wanted out bad.’’
